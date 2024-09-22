Bully Pushes Too Far And Gets Humiliated With A Brutal Comeback That Hits Way Too Close To Home

Childhood bullying can be a tough experience, but standing up for yourself can be even harder.

Was bullied as a kid and ended up hitting too close to home with one of my bullies. Chaos ensued. I grew up on a military base for the majority of my life; my dad was in the service, and my mother stayed at home. I was a nerdy kid that cried for any every reason, so I was a good target for bratty kids. As for my bully, his mother was in the service, and his dad stayed at home. His home life was never good and played a large role in why he was such an ***. It was so bad that one day, our street was closed off (we lived on the same street), and we later found out it was because his parents got into a fight that ended with the dad threatening to kill himself and his wife. MPs got there and defused the situation, but still, it was rough.

Sometime later, we were on the bus home from school, and he was picking on me like usual. He was going on about how much better than me he was, so I told him, “At least my dad didn’t try to shoot himself because my mom’s a crazy *****.” He just stood up and left the seat. Shortly after I got home, his mom showed up at our door. My mother opened the door and asked her what she wanted. She just kept saying there was an “incident” and that she needed to talk to my dad.

In her head, she was thinking she out-ranked my father and could use that against him, but she was sorely mistaken. My dad eventually gets to the door, and she states her name and rank. My dad does the same, and she realizes that the card isn’t playable. They get into a huge argument that ends with her car getting towed and her rank being dropped. I did end up getting in trouble, but it was pretty lenient, considering I made fun of someone’s dad going nuts.

