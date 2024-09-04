September 4, 2024 at 2:41 am

Burger King Customer Shares How Much Fast Food Prices Have Gone Up After He Found A Receipt From 2022

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@quill_chaser

Inflation has been hitting all of us in the wallet for the past few years, and fast food joints haven’t been spared…

Not by a long shot…

Source: TikTok

And a TikTokker proved that point in a big way.

They posted a video and said, “Look at this. $8.99 coupon for Whopper for meal for two. May 1, 2022. And now it’s $14.99. That is a huge jump, in two years. Literally, two years.”

Source: TikTok

The video shows coupons that prove this TikTokker is speaking the truth, unfortunately.

That doesn’t sound good, does it…?

Source: TikTok

 

Take a look at the video.

When your husband finds old @Burger King coupons in his car… #inflation #fastfood #burgerking #mcdonalds #pricecheck #couponing #coupon #pricetag #pricegouging #whopper #price

Now check out how people reacted.

This individual nailed it.

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Source: TikTok

It’s only been TWO YEARS!

