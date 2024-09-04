Burger King Customer Shares How Much Fast Food Prices Have Gone Up After He Found A Receipt From 2022

Inflation has been hitting all of us in the wallet for the past few years, and fast food joints haven’t been spared…

Not by a long shot…

And a TikTokker proved that point in a big way.

They posted a video and said, “Look at this. $8.99 coupon for Whopper for meal for two. May 1, 2022. And now it’s $14.99. That is a huge jump, in two years. Literally, two years.”

The video shows coupons that prove this TikTokker is speaking the truth, unfortunately.

That doesn’t sound good, does it…?

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how people reacted.

This individual nailed it.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

It’s only been TWO YEARS!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.