Camp Counselor Keeps Making The Same Joke About The Cooking, So The Camp Chef Mustards Up An Unforgettable Rebuttal

Do you have any Grey Poupon? Back in 2005, my best friend and I worked for this kids camp. It was a week-long stay kids camp. We’d get campers on Mondays and have fun till Sunday. I, at the time, was a counselor and so was my best friend. [We] had a few funny stories from working these summers, and of course, the darnest things kids will say when parents aren’t around. I could fill a book with the stories, pranks, and fun days we had. (Me and my buddy had become fanatic experts in ultimate frisbee by our fifth year).

Anyways… So every other lunch would be an outdoor sack lunch. The lunches were made by a pretty cool guy, a chef who’d volunteered his hours. He’d stand proudly by his food when it gets served. He had his wife as a sou. (a guy we’ll call “Barry”). So my best friend is a wise-*** and a class clown type. And if he can get a jab in, he will. During our first sack lunch day of the summer, he’d grab his lunch and then walk over to the chef to thank him. But right before thanking the guy (for making his lunch), he’d walk up to the guy, then proceed to mime rolling down a window. And then, in a fake English accent, He’d ask, “Do you have any Grey Poupon?” (With his hand extended like the commercial.)

Five sack lunches of this same act later, the chef becomes gradually ticked. The “It was fine the first time, but now you’re just a horse’s ***” Cue the malicious compliance. The chef prepared a special bag to which he wrote “Mr. Grey Poupon” on the label.

My best friend is in line with his kids grabbing lunch bags and sees the special labeled bag. He grabs it with surprise. Inside was the normal sandwich, chips, cookie, milk, snack crackers, and…….30 packets of Grey Poupon. For the full summer, my friend got a similar bagged lunch with just as many Grey Poupon packets.

My friend started asking the chef to hold back, as he didn’t need that many each time, but the chef kept putting two dozen or more inside his bag. Now, cue some more malicious compliance On the last week of kids, my friend goes to get his lunch bag. The “Mr. Grey Poupon” labeled bag was filled to the brim [with] mainly Grey Poupon mustard packets. The bag must have weighed a pound, maybe two, like someone had dumped a case in the bag. As my best friend grabbed his bag, the chef said, “Support it from the bottom.”

Days later, with a chuckle, I asked the chef, “What gives with the giant bag of Mustard packets?” The chef replies, “had to finish the crate somehow.”

On my buddy’s last day, he went to his mailbox cubby. Lo and behold in his mailbox, cubby was one last surprise, a full gallon of Grey Poupon mustard as a gift. When I asked the chef secretly some days later, he admitted, “I had to blow the surplus budget on something, right?”

This chef met joke with joke.

This camp counselor will never forget his Grey Poupon from here on out.

