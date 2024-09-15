Camp Owner Locked The Bathroom Door Because He Didn’t Like How Dirty It Was, So An Employee Gave Campers A Bucket And A Bunch Of Iced Tea And Promised The Results Would Be On His Desk The Next Morning

Where are you supposed to go to the bathroom if the bathroom door is locked and you’re not allowed to leave your room? In today’s story, one camp director offers a solution as a form of revenge.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Lock our toilet, you will have a bucket Skip if you are eating!! I was in summer camp in the foreign country so am not sure if what owner of the camp did is legal or not. I was in a room with 11 people and we waited 5 hours to get our rooms ready. For that time you will think they cleaned every spot, but no it was dirty. Bathroom was so bad we had a deal to only whiz and store eye lenses in there and to use public bathroom (30m away) to dump and shower (unless emergency or after 11pm). There was rule to be in our rooms after 11pm to 6am. You can just leave to a balcony that is around 2m wide(important for later).

The bathroom door was locked.

I was with one programer school and we had probably best director ever, he was 3 rooms over. We had some stupid room inspections every 2 days and 2 days after we came they told us that we need to clean the bathroom (believe me it wasn’t that bad) or they will lock it, yes totally lock it. We tried to clean it and we didn’t succeed and they really locked it.

The director gave the campers a bucket and iced tea.

Our director asked to speak to camp director and at the end he was with owner and owner didn’t cared and brushed him off. Our director left the camp and came back with a bucket and said. “This is a bucket and whatever is inside by 7am tomorrow will be on camp owner’s desk, oh btw here is 3 cans of ice tea each I want you to be empty one way or another” He gave us ice tea at 10:30pm, around 11:15 first whiz was in the bucket, 12:00 7 people whizzed, 12:10 one guy dumped, someone dumped one more time until morning and few more whizzes.

The bathroom door was finally unlocked.

6:50 everyone who had something in him went out and into the bucket. It was so stinky that my bed that was furthest away smelled. Director picked up bucket with one arm and covered nose with other and after (what he said happened) not so gently, just enough to spill little bit put it on the desk of owner. While we were on the beach bathroom was unlocked and cleaned (not the best cleaning ever but enough) and we haven’t got inspection until the end of a trip

I doubt if anyone was able to sleep that night considered how bad it probably smelled in there, but it sounds like it was worth it in the end.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

One reader thinks the story must have happened in Europe.

Another reader shared where they read this story…

One person is shocked they put eye lenses in the bathroom.

It sounds like the revenge paid off. It’s unreasonable not to provide a clean bathroom.

