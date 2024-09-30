Car Salesman Warned Customers About A Trick Dealerships Use During Trade-Ins. – ‘How’d you get my payment so low?’

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…

Any advice from a car salesman is welcome in my book!

Because we’re all looking for ways to save money, right?

You betcha!

A car salesman named Dalt posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a trick that dealerships like to try to employ when they deal with customers.

Dalt’s video shows him sitting at a table with four sections drawn onto a piece of paper. Written on the piece of paper is, “Payments 72 mo. / $349″ and “Cash Down $0.00

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: Dealership ‘tries’ to pull one over on you.” Dalt performs a skit in the video acting out the role of car salesman and someone behind the camera plays the customer.

The customer asked, “How’d you get my payment so low?”

Dalt the salesman said, “It was your trade. Thing was super nice we were able to calculate it at $349.”

The customer then replied, “That’s awesome, no money down? You probably used my trade-in as the money down.”

The customer asked Dalt how much they got for their trade-in, who dodged the question and replied, “Yeah I mean like I said we’re full transparency. It’s calculated right there in the monthly payment. 72 months, $349.”

The customer pushed for more information and Dalt finally revealed the trade-in value…

And it was only $17!

Check out his video.

Thanks for the advice!

