Compulsive Neighbors Wanted Their Driveway To Always Be Empty, So The Got Another Neighbor Ticketed For Parking On The Street. Now She’s Angry And Called The Cops To Try And Get Revenge.

AITA for calling the sheriff on my neighbors for blocking me in So, I (23f) live in a neighborhood where the parking is street parking aka public parking. I grew up never dealing with that, it just wasn’t a thing where I’m from.

So, when my neighbors started complaining (a year ago) for parking in certain places I was really confused. The car would be moved routinely and at the time when the complaints started I worked nights. My neighborhood is a bit sketch and I would just park wherever was available and closest to home. I would sometimes park beside our driveway / in front of our neighbors house which consisted of being in front of both of our mailboxes.

I ended up getting a ticket specifically for blocking their mailbox which I’m pretty sure they called in. They’ve left a note on my car saying “are you not embarrassed, do you not understand, don’t know how to respect not to park here”. They’ve come out to ask me while I’m in my car to move so they can put trash can bins out on days that weren’t pick up dates. These neighbors don’t use the space.

They just want to save the space to have it empty, they used to put out their bins and would leave them there for days till someone else in our neighborhood called it in. Yesterday, I parked where I always do but this time I parked in front of the mailboxes so I was a bit in the middle of the available area rather than the edge to avoid possible ticket. My neighbors ended up blocking me in.

They parked both their cars like a cm away from both ends of me. I initially called to get them towed but they said they needed to be issued a ticket first which would give them 24 hrs to move & to call 911. Which I called the sheriffs number bc it was what I was given to me. He ended up not issuing a ticket & instead talked to us both separately.

I feel a bit stupid, I honestly regret my decision but in the moment it felt reasonable lol. I feel like a bit of an ******* for having a bit too extreme. thoughts?

