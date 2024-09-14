Costco Customer Returned A Playground Set He Bought For His Kids More Than 15 Years Ago And He Got A Full Refund Of $1,400

This is a wild story!

It comes to us from a former Costco employee who had quite a tale to tell about something that happened when he used to work at the popular megastore.

The man said, “I get called down to Membership. I see a guy standing there with one of those orange flatbed carts. It has a whole bunch of pieces to a playground set.”

The cost of the playground set he shows in the video is listed at $1,399.99.

The man said that he helped the customer find the receipt for his purchase in the store’s computer system and it was then that he realized the customer purchased the playground set all the way back in 2008.

He said, “I look at him and I ask, ‘What’s the reason for return?’ He says, ‘My kids grew up.’”

And it worked!

He explained, “It’s allowed to go through because it’s customer satisfaction first at Costco. He is able to return it because his kid grew up. There’s no problems, no complaints. That’s how Costco operates.”

He added, “This guy essentially borrowed a $1,400 play set for his kid. It’s crazy how much Costco cares about their members.”

Take a look at the video.

I can’t believe this actually worked!

