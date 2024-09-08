Customer Bought Paris Hilton Knives And Is Disappointed That They’re Unusable, But Then She Actually Gets A Response From Paris Herself

It’s fun to switch up your daily routine with a fun and cute version of something you use every day.

That seems to be what shopper and TikToker @kathleen.kathleen had in mind when she bought kitchen knives from the Paris Hilton Collection at Walmart.

She showed them on her TikTok and said, “I’m sad.”

The knives in the set are gold colored with pink heart shapes and the handles are pink. But unfortunately, there is a problem.

They are “sticky and gummy.”

Kathleen is disappointed because “I like having a little accent here and there and I thought these knives with little hearts were so cute.”

Her video has gone viral, likely at least partly because Paris Hilton responded.

After showing the knives to the camera, she displays a screenshot of the knives and the “handles are supposed to look like pink, clear gems.”

They did, “But then I wash them and they’re sticky and gross.”

Not just a single knife, but “Every single one of them.”

“I’m not sure if they’re resin or acrylic. But soap and water shouldn’t do this.”

“I have to go return that,” she says with a sigh. “I’ll just go back to my boring knives.”

She mentioned the TikTok handles of both Paris Hilton and Walmart in the video description. See two responses from Paris Hilton below.

Here’s the full video.

@kathleen.kathleen Tragic – my paris hilton knives are unusable 😭 @Walmart @ParisHilton #parishilton #walmart #pinkhome also are they even gonna accept the return if i mail it back or do i have to go in person to walmart??? 😭😭😭 ♬ original sound – kathleen

Here is what people are saying.

Paris Hilton responded with all the things I learned in my crisis communications training. My professor probably could have done a class on it.

If this person is right, that could be dangerous. You need to wear a mask around uncured resin.

So many people assumed this happened because of a dishwasher, but she didn’t even put it in one.

This one made me giggle. It would explain a lot!

This other customer points out Kathleen’s case may be an anomaly. I think Paris Hilton was smart to respond to this one.

Five stars to Paris Hilton for her customer service and branding skills.

I hope this gets sorted out.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.