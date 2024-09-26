Deli Worker Combats Irritating Customers By Offering Free Samples To Their Kids That Starts A Fight Between Them And Their Parents

Good customer service is a non-negotiable for most workplaces, regardless of the customer’s behavior.

Read how one Redditor handles the most irritating customer situations with kindness.

The details are below!

A game I like to call: Ruin a family’s shopping trip So I work at the deli in my local grocery store, and I get more than a fair deal of horrible customers. I’ve noticed a lot of the time, the worst ones are suburban soccer moms with spoiled little kids.

Ugh, why can I already visualize this person?

They would always do dumb stuff like if they wanted half a pound (.50) and it came as .51, they’d ask for a discount or outright flip their lids. I’ve been at my job long enough to essentially sense these people come in, and when I do, the game begins.

Oh my, but what can you do that won’t get management peeved?

My deli offers free samples on anything the customer wants, and me being a good guy, make sure people are aware of that. Well it turns out, 90% of soccer moms actually do not want free samples for their kids, so I make a strong point of asking the child directly if they want free meat/cheese/salad, to which, 99% of the time, the answer is yes.

Ah, yes — impeccable customer service across the family unit!

This starts an argument between spoiled kids and snobby parents, and they usually leave my counter, and don’t return. I know this isn’t half as good as some of these other stories, but this one is harmless, and actually pretty fun.

An innocent gesture that’ll possibly disrupt a family’s dinner time.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

A Redditor brought up just how specific these deli orders can get.

Another commenter mentioned why the mothers might be wary.

Finally, another reader called out how free samples are welcome for their family.

This deli worker’s drama isn’t that meaty — but the revenge is quite petty indeed.

That’s what we like to read.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.