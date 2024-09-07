Delivery Driver Explains What To Do If You Get A Damaged Package In The Mail. – ‘In the meantime you already got your replacement sent.’

Well, I never thought about it this way before…

A delivery driver posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that calling delivery companies because of damaged packages is a waste of time.

He said, “I don’t know if it’s considered a shipping hack but I tell all my customers if you get something and it ends up being damaged, you need to call the company that you bought it from and especially if it’s a big company.”

He continued, “Now, if it’s a small company, it’s a little bit different. But if it’s a big company, and you bought it from them—people say, ‘I don’t want to call the company that I bought it from because it was the people that delivered it to me that messed it up.’ And I say, ‘You know what? Sometimes it was, sometimes they didn’t package it right. But even if it was, if you’re just this regular person and you’re calling this big company that delivered your package to get your money back, are they gonna take you seriously?’”

The driver explained, “They’ll get it worked out, but in the meantime you already got your replacement sent because it wasn’t your fault that it got there damaged.”

He said going directly to the company you purchased a package from is “easier that way, because if you do it the other way around, you’re gonna be waiting for weeks sometimes to hear back. And sometimes, you still haven’t heard back after a month, you know? I’ve had that a lot with some customers. So I tell them, ‘Call the company you bought it from.’”

Good advice!

I had no idea!

