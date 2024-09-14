Demanding Customer Threatens To Cancel Their Cable Service, But This Loyalty Rep Gives Her The Perfect Response

Not all customer service calls go as expected, especially when a demanding customer refuses to budge.

What would you do if you worked for a pay TV service and were forced to deal with a customer who refused to negotiate and threatened to cancel her service?

This loyalty department representative finds himself dealing with a customer who wants it her way or no way.

Let’s see how he handled it.

“Give me what I want or I’ll cancel my service!!!” My brother works in the loyalty department for a pay TV company in the US. By loyalty, I mean he’s like one of the people in charge of making last-ditch efforts to keep customers by trying to negotiate packages with people before they cancel. In case you don’t know anything about the pay TV industry, basically, channel owners make contracts with pay TV companies for streaming rights. This happens every year, so when you sign a two-year contract, the company is essentially paying part of the cost of your package for the next two years. The deficit being even higher in the second year of your contract because the prices for those channels have already gone up. This is why pay TV prices go up so drastically after a price lock contract expires. Another thing a lot of people don’t know is that it takes 3-4 years of service with ONE customer to be able to break even on investing in promotions and such, so my brother can actually lose some hefty points on his metrics for every cancel.

The brother’s about to get a phone call he won’t forget.

There are some people, though, that he just refuses to take any ******** from. My brother received a phone call from a lovely Karen one day, and it seemed she had been transferred to him.

He answers, “Hello, and thank you for choosing [pay TV company]; this is x. With whom do I have the pleasure of speaking to?” To which, the Karen responds “I just want exactly what I have now, for the same price, without you changing my account, and I want a price lock contract for two years!”

Angry, the lady kept going off.

The Karen was belligerent and went on a rant about how she didn’t want to pay more for the same channels and how she wasn’t taking no for an answer. This went on for a solid 5 minutes. She never even let my brother get a word in.

There was a point when she said the magic words for my brother, which was, “I’m not here to negotiate. You give me my channels for the exact same price for two years, or I will cancel my subscription!!” My brother patiently waited until she was done verbally assaulting him and waited for about 30 seconds before he spoke.

He calmly responded with, “Okay, so to which address am I sending the return boxes?”

Here’s where the tables turn.

K: “What do you mean by return boxes??” B: “Well, you told me you don’t want to negotiate, and I can’t give you what you’re asking for, so your service will be canceled as of today. Is ____________ the correct address to send the boxes to?” She went on to rant about what lousy customer service the company had, went back and forth with my brother for a little longer, and then eventually hung up without canceling her account.

Phone calls like that are never good.

Here’s how the readers over at Reddit weighed in on this situation.

Definitely not unreasonable.

This person isn’t buying the cable company’s lie about profitability.

This is pretty epic!

We’ve all been there at one time or another.

Kindness goes a long way.

If she changes her approach, she’ll likely find things working out in her favor more often.

