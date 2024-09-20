‘Do they get any kind of privacy?’ – Auto Mechanic Discusses The Popular Trend Of Leaving A Vehicle’s Dash Cam On To Record The Mechanics While They Work

Auto mechanics typically do a great job fixing people’s vehicles, but many people don’t trust a mechanic not to overcharge them or do something else wrong.

TikToker @thetoplessmechanic made this video to address a growing trend where people will have their vehicle’s camera recording while work is being done.

He begins, “So, you hop in a customer’s vehicle for service, and you see this note.” He points to a note in the car that says, “Do Not Disconnect The Camera Please.”

He continues, “Every car nowadays usually has a camera that at least faces outwards, most even now record inside to whose driving and what’s going on inside.”

With these cameras, people can see what the mechanics are doing, listen to what they are talking about, and much more.

He asks the question, “When the vehicle is in for service, or repair, the scenario is kind of a little different. So now the technician that is working on it and performing the job, do they get any kind of privacy?”

It is a good question. And I can imagine that mechanics talk in a way that many people wouldn’t be comfortable with, so this could lead to problems.



He wraps up the video asking, “So, as a tech, how do you handle situations like this? And if you are a customer, how would you feel if the technician that was servicing your vehicle or performed the services disconnected your camera?”

That is a good question. I’ve never really thought about it, but I personally would feel more comfortable if the camera were running. Just so I could be certain the work was being done right.

I think recording the mechanics could help protect you and the mechanic.

