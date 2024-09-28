Doctor Talked To Viewers About The Dangers Of Fatty Liver Disease And What Causes It. – ‘High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, or obesity.’

This is good to know, friends!

A woman on TikTok known as Dr. Wendi posted a video and talked to viewers about an obvious sign that they may be suffering from fatty liver disease.

Dr. Wendi said to viewers, “Did you know that the most common symptom of fatty liver disease is nothing?”

Her video shows a drawing of a human liver and Dr. Wendi talked to TikTok viewers about the differences between a healthy liver and a fatty liver. The doctor also said that fatty liver tissue can lead to all kinds of serious medical issues.

She said, “The main causes of fatty liver disease: the first is chronic alcohol use, the second is anything that predisposes you to have fat on your body. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, or obesity, all of these are part of a syndrome called metabolic syndrome, and fatty liver is part of that.

Dr. Wendi also said that fatty liver to lead to scar tissue on the liver and that can potentially turn into cirrhosis.

She told viewers, “The most important thing to do if you have fatty liver is to prevent it from becoming fibrosis and cirrhosis and you do that by lifestyle intervention.”

Dr. Wendi posted a follow-up video and told viewers about a new medication to treat fatty liver disease was approved for patient use.

