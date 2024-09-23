September 23, 2024 at 6:49 am

Employee Was Fired Because She Downloaded Fortnite On Her Work Computer

by Matthew Gilligan

A word to the wise: don’t ever download anything that’s not work-related on your work computer.

Even if it’s something innocent like video games, you might get caught and get into some hot water…

That’s what happened to a woman who told viewers on TikTok what happened.

The video shows the woman at her work desk and the text overlay reads, “POV I got FIRED for downloading Fortnite onto my computer.”

And it’s pretty clear was blindsided by the dismissal because she could be seen shaking her head in the video.

Doh!

That’s not good…

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

I don’t think she’ll make that mistake in the future…

