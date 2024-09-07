September 7, 2024 at 8:29 am

Employee Was Told He Had To Wear A Tie At Work, So He Got Creative With the Rules And Wore A Hawaiian Shirt And Comic Book Character Tie

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/Unsplash/@ruthson_zimmerman

I love these kinds of stories!

Stories where workers find a clever way to get around rules put upon them by bosses that they aren’t exactly thrilled about.

What happened this time?

Read on and find out!

We have to wear a tie?

“Many years ago I was a trader on the floor of a commodity exchange.

At the time the dress code stated you had to wear a shirt with a collar and a tie. this was to promote a so called “business environment”.

Sounds like a movie…

If anyone is familiar with what the floor was like back then it was a lot of pushing and shoving yelling and sweating. far from a so called business environment.

So me (and a lot of others) followed the rules to the letter. Polo shirts and Hawaiian shirts have collars. So for years until they got rid of the rule that’s what I’d wear.

Zing!

An ugly Hawaiian shirt and a tie usually with a comic book character or some other tie like that.

Never bothered to untie them i’d just loosen it to slip in my pocket for the next day.

A real business like environment………

They eventually got rid of the rule but it was years later.”

Check out what people said on Reddit.

This reader has been there…

Source: Reddit

Another individual chimed in.

Source: Reddit

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: Reddit

Another Reddit user shared a story.

Source: Reddit

And this reader had a funny story to tell.

Source: Reddit

Everyone loves a good malicious compliance story!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter