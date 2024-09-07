Employee Was Told He Had To Wear A Tie At Work, So He Got Creative With the Rules And Wore A Hawaiian Shirt And Comic Book Character Tie

I love these kinds of stories!

We have to wear a tie? “Many years ago I was a trader on the floor of a commodity exchange. At the time the dress code stated you had to wear a shirt with a collar and a tie. this was to promote a so called “business environment”.

If anyone is familiar with what the floor was like back then it was a lot of pushing and shoving yelling and sweating. far from a so called business environment. So me (and a lot of others) followed the rules to the letter. Polo shirts and Hawaiian shirts have collars. So for years until they got rid of the rule that’s what I’d wear.

An ugly Hawaiian shirt and a tie usually with a comic book character or some other tie like that. Never bothered to untie them i’d just loosen it to slip in my pocket for the next day. A real business like environment……… They eventually got rid of the rule but it was years later.”

