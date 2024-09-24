Employee’s Strict Adherence To The Rules Was Making Him Late To Work, So The Boss Was Forced To Rethink Their Policy

Climbing your way up any career ladder is filled with hard work and rigid rules.

This painter was handed a company car, but the job’s strict hours caused issues with his long commute.

Using union rules to his advantage, he made his boss realize the only way to keep things running smoothly was to let him take the car home!

Read on for the full story!

Following the rules gave me a company car I work as a painter and had just finished my apprenticeship and got my journeyman letter. An apprentice never has a company car.

There’s typically a process the painter’s job follows, until one day, the boss makes an exception.

That usually takes some time after you have done your validation and become a journeyman. However, my boss told me they got a car and he wanted it to be a pool car but that I was gonna use it whenever no one else needed it.

But it didn’t work out exactly like the painter planned.

Me: So, will you drive me to work tomorrow so zi can take it home then? Boss: No. It’s a pool car. It’s to be parked on company ground during nights. Queue malicious compliance.

Regardless, the painter saw an opportunity.

I usually had 40-60min drive to a job. That meant I had to be at the company between 5/6 depending on area to drive to. (We work 7-4) But I’m not gonna do that.

After a week of me picking the car up at 7 from company grounds and leaving it at 4:30, my boss calls me into a meeting.

The boss thinks they’ve caught the painter red handed.

He wants to write me up for not showing up to work in time. I have to follow the 8h a day rule. Me: You’re right. I’ll start to leave the car at 4 instead of 4:30. Boss: What? No. Your supposed to be at the place at 7 and leave by 4.

That is until the painter reminds them of their rules.

Me: Well, I drive a pool car. According to the union rules, a pool car is to leave company ground at 7 and be parked by 4. That’s the rules. I have to follow them. Boss: … I’ll pick you up tomorrow by 6:15. Me: 🙂

That’s one way to paint your boss into a corner.

What did Reddit think?

This redditor appreciates the value of a boss with humility.

To this commenter, this story drove home the value of unions.

It’s nice to see the little guy get a win.

This story read British to this user.

This painter fought back by simply doing what he was told.

Flexibility keeps the wheels turning smoothly.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.