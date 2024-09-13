Estranged Daughter Reappears To Demand Inheritance, And Her Father Must Decide If He Owes Her Anything

Deciding how to handle an inheritance can be challenging enough, but it’s even trickier when estrangement and hurt feelings are involved.

So, what would you do if your estranged daughter suddenly reappears, asking for a share of the family estate after years of silence?

In the following story, a father finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for not leaving anything to my first daughter. I, 42M, met a girl named “Angela,” at a party 23 years ago. We had fun, and then she ghosted me; I did not hear from her for a year, when I received an order to pay child support. Turns out I had a kid named “Marilyn” who is 22 today. It was a shock, but I decided that if that child was mine, I wanted to be part of her life. But the girl did not agree with me, so I talked with CPS, went to court, and managed to be the “weekend father” (In the process, it was made sure that yes, I am the father)… at least on paper. I never managed actually to meet my child, as CPS was useless. Even the court and police were useless. So, for the next 16 years I sent her birthday cards etc until I got a text message: “Stop harassing me with your cards, I know what kind of man you are, I don’t consider you as my father!”

Well, it broke my heart but I decided to move on, I paid the child support until she was 19 (until the end of high school) and tried to forget about her. I got married and had 3 kids.

Fast-forward to recent times, here’s where he’s at now.

My mother passed away a year ago, she was a successful real estate agent and I was the only child. Over her life, she managed to buy 4 apartments as an investment.

I decided to make arrangements that my 3 kids out of my current marriage will get 1 apartment each. Until they finish high school, those are rented out, and the profit goes to an investment account that can also be accessed after graduation from high school.

The remaining 2 homes (one was her own home) I kept as our investment for retirement.

Out of the blue, his long-lost daughter contacts him.

A few weeks ago, the long-lost daughter “Marilyn” reached out to me via email saying sorry that my mother died and that she heard that I am giving all my kids an apartment. She asked when she would receive hers and also was curious about what other things her grandmother might have left her.

I was shocked, I have no idea how she got this information, but people talk and kids love to brag about their stuff. I replied to her that I did not plan to give her anything, as I had paid child support for 19 years and considered my part done. I never got to be the father, even though I wanted to! The declaration that she didn’t consider me as the father hurt me enough.

I received an angry email from “Angela” calling me an ******* for stealing the kid’s part of the inheritance and saying that I really hurt “Marilyn.”

He ignores the behavior but is torn on what to do.

I had a very long rant ready as a reply and then deleted it, I never sent it out and decided to just not reply. My wife is neutral and told me that maybe I should give her one of the remaining apartments, but it is my decision. Both “Angela” and “Marilyn” have called me an ****** via emails, basically, “So mother was right, this is what kind of person you are!” I did my part as a father and paid child support for a kid I never met. Many people I talked to say “She is still your daughter”, but it does not really feel that way, but I also feel bad. AITA?

Sure, it’s his daughter, but she made it pretty clear she didn’t want him in her life.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about his situation.

The daughter clearly only wants to be in his life to see what she can get, and that’s sad.

