Family Members Kept Making A Kid Butter Their Popcorn During A Movie, So They Decided To Give Them A Butter Overload

Is there such thing as a butter overload?

I would’ve previously said NO to that question, but this story from Reddit changed my mind…

Take a look at what went down!

You want extra butter? Coming right up. “This happened many years ago when I was about 14. I am the youngest cousin of my extended family. And the youngest child in the immediate family. Family members would often ask me to do things that inconvenience themselves. Myself and five family members went to see a movie together. This movie theater had a popcorn station where you could add your own butter to the popcorn you ordered.

Poor kid…

Before the movie started, I had to butter the popcorn. Halfway through the previews I had to run out and butter the popcorn again. About 15 minutes into the movie I had to do it again. This got quite annoying as I wanted to watch this movie. Obviously. About an hour into the movie they ask me to butter the popcorn for a third time. At this point I am getting annoyed. And I say fine. I go to the popcorn station and put as much butter on this popcorn as humanly possible. Every kernel soaked in liquid butter. This popcorn was given to us in a flimsy bag.

Gross!

By the time I got back to my seat I could feel the butter seep out of the bag. I simply handed the popcorn over to enjoy the rest of the movie. As the movie went on the popcorn bag was set on the ground. You could see a pool of butter form and then eventually a stream of butter. At the end of the movie everyone had to watch their step otherwise they would slip in said butter. A small act of malicious compliance. But my 14 year old self got to enjoy the rest of the movie.”

Check out what folks had to say about this.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another Reddit user talked about the straw trick.

And this person had a lot to say.

I think their family learned a valuable lesson that day…

