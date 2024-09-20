Fast Food Employee Receives A Write-Up For A Mistake, But When He Sees His Boss Make The Same One Without Consequences, He Calls Him Out For Being A Hypocrite

Holding others to a higher standard than you hold yourself is never a good move for a boss who should be leading by example.

When this young worker was written up he was ready to own up to his mistakes.

That is until he saw his boss get off scot-free for the same infraction.

He decides to call out his boss‘ hypocrisy, igniting tension that lingers long after the initial reprimand.

AITA for calling my boss a hypocrite? I (23m) am a manager at a popular fast food chain in Australia. My boss/restaurant manager (40 something M) recently gave me a written warning for something that I did technically deserve, but that’s not really the issue here.

So about 4 times a day, we need to perform what’s called a cookout at specific times (where we temp the meat that gets cooked at every day part period). It gets entered into a website form and it must be entered in the specific time block or else it doesn’t let you do it for that specific cookout. Well, yesterday, we were very busy at one stage and I did perform the cookout itself, but I didn’t have time to enter it into the form on the site.

So I explained to my boss that I did perform the cookout but didn’t have time to enter it into the site as I was stuck serving customers for the whole period. Well he decides to go off at me and write me up because it’s a health violation and when we get audited they check these things to see if they’ve been missed. I’m okay with this as it was my mistake, but the issue lies below.

Maybe a month or two ago, I noticed on one of his shifts he actually managed to miss a cookout too but I didn’t say anything at the time. But I brought it up to him yesterday and I said “so are you going to give yourself a written warning too for the time you missed a cookout a month ago?”

And he got very red in the face and started angrily denying that it happened, so I pulled up the history on the website and showed him exactly where he missed it and I confirmed he was working also. I also said “I’m okay to be disciplined for something I’ve done wrong, but I’m not going to put up with you being a hypocrite.”

After that, he walked away and has been cold with me ever since and treating me differently compared to the rest of the team. Another manager told me I should’ve just shut up and said it won’t happen again, but hypocrisy really grinds my gears. AITA?

Looks like the written up employee isn’t receiving any sympathy for sticking up to his boss. After all, he’s the boss.

Sometimes it’s “Do as I say, not as I do.”

