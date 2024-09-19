Former Marshalls Employee Shared The Hilarious Reason Why Customers Can Never Find Hello Kitty Items. – ‘It’s because this lady right here has it in her cart.’

I’m getting a little bit long in the tooth these days, so I regularly miss out on trends of all kinds.

And today I got schooled about why it’s hard to find Hello Kitty merchandise at Marshalls!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and let viewers in on some inside information they might not have known about regarding the popular brand.

How does she know? Well, she used to work at Marshalls, so I think it’s safe to say that she’s a good source.

She started her TikTok by stitching to another woman’s video. In it, she said that Hello Kitty fans have connections with Marshalls employees to get a heads-up about products at the store in Redlands, California.

She responded and said about one customer in particular, “When I tell you that this lady would be there early in the morning, I mean, early, She was there. She does not leave Marshalls. If there’s no Hello Kitty, it’s because this lady right here has it in her cart. I kid you not.”

The woman continued, “If you haven’t been to the Marshalls in Redlands. You’ll see her first thing there. The reason why she’s sitting there is because the employees are still stocking stuff so she’s waiting for all the employees to take the things out and put them on the shelf.”

She added, “These employees help her, or they’ll tell her like, ‘Hey, this is out.’”

She posted a follow-up video and read reviews of that Marshalls store.

One review reads, “The employees actively help her by hiding Hello Kitty merchandise and keeping it away from the other customers so that she can buy everything to resell.”

Sounds like an organized conspiracy to me…

