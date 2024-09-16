Fraudulent Daughter Kept Using Her Mother For Money, So Mom Decided To Evict Her From The House She Had Bought For Her

Parenting is tricky business especially when you have problematic kids.

This mother tried doing her daughter a favor when she was a having rough patch in her life, but the daughter had other plans.

AITA for evicting my daughter and selling her home? In 2020 I bought my daughter’s Alexis town home (that she was renting from someone else) that she has been living in since 2016. My daughter was having a tough time since her divorce and the prices was under market in August of 2020.

I was stupid and naïve about Alexis. She said she got messed over in the divorce even though she received alimony. Her ex moved out in March 2020 and she had a previous roommate that she said she hated from March – January. I bought the house during this time but I couldn’t legally evict that roommate due to Covid laws. I was happy when she moved out on her own.

Next was Alexis boyfriend and she refused to rent out the spare room with bathroom and moving him in. He was a grifter and held these odd jobs like instacart. He moved out in late 2023 and I operated the townhouse at a loss because they never matched me on rent to cover my mortgage. Next there was this new girl Amanda who sub leased from my daughters. This is for a room in a popular spot in California and Alexis said she was changing her $2000 and Alexis was paying her part.

I thought Amanda defaulted because that’s what my daughter told me. I moved in with eviction paperwork as soon as I could legally do so. It was sent and Amanda had a lawyer and showed me the receipts where she paid Alexis every month on time or earlier. I asked my daughter what is going on and my daughter lied to me it has been her not paying.

I’m stupid and at moment that I realize Alexis was the problem. Amanda still moved out and I have a pending lawsuit from her. I told Alexis that I’m sick of owning this town house at a loss and I’m selling it before the housing bubble bust.

My daughter thinks I should give her the profit and I told her she is the reason I’m selling it she has never paid rent. I told her I could legally evict her or she can move out on her own. My family is thinking that I am the worst mom and I have told everyone that Alexis has not only scammed me but other people.

Alexis checked herself in rehab trying to make it harder on me to evict her but now I’m determined and my family is upset and her father(divorced) cannot figure how I can do this to her?

This person knows Alexis is a fraud.

