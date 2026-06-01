A Woman Watched a Kid Relieve Himself on a Neighbor’s Lawn—and Hopes Their Security Camera Caught It All

Neighbors can sometimes turn ordinary days into unexpected chaos.

In this story, a woman had just taken down her security cameras while preparing to move.

But she was able to personally watch how a neighbor’s family gathering unfolded across the street.

He saw a little boy leave something unexpected on another neighbor’s lawn.

Read the full story below to find out more…

I wish I left my security camera up I am moving, so my security cameras came down. What is going to happen, right? My neighbor, let’s call her Cheryl, has her family over for Thanksgiving. This includes her daughter, Alyssa, and Alyssa’s son, Ben. Ben is about 2 years old.

Ben went to other people’s front yards.

Cheryl’s house is a couple of houses down and across the street. Cheryl is following Ben around while he plays in the yard. Cheryl’s yard is full of Christmas decor, and Ben does not like that. So Ben makes his way to other front yards.

This woman just got home and witnessed how everything transpired.

At this point, they are in the front yard of the house across the street from mine. I just got home from grabbing some last-minute stuff. I do not do Thanksgiving, and I am a home baker. I needed ingredients for an order. Alyssa yells out, “Don’t let him play in other people’s yards. That’s rude.” Cheryl responds, “He’s not touching anything. It’s fine.”

She clearly saw how Ben relieved himself on the neighbor’s lawn.

Immediately after she says the words “not touching anything,” Ben drops his pants. He is still looking at Alyssa. Ben squats. He relieves himself on the other neighbor’s lawn. It is a hefty steamer, so it is very noticeable. I do not think even I, an adult, could lay one that size. They have not picked it up. I do not think they plan to.

She couldn’t wait for the neighbor to get home and found the little boy’s surprise for her.

So now, I am waiting for the neighbor to get home. He has cameras, but half of them are fake. So here is to hoping the one that hits the front lawn is real and caught it all. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Toddlers are unpredictable, so the accident itself probably isn’t the shocking part here.

The real issue is that the adults apparently saw what happened and still left the mess sitting in someone else’s yard like it was no big deal.

So is this a parenting problem or a neighbor etiquette issue?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Indeed, right?

Lol. People are amused.

This user is impressed.

Finally, this person has an idea…

Often, the moment kids hear, “Do not touch anything,” is the moment something crazy will happen!