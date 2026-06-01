He Refused to Answer His Phone During a Marketplace Sale. What the Buyer Did Next Ruined His Afternoon

A Facebook marketplace meet-up should be brief, simple, and convenient for both parties.

Imagine a quick Facebook Marketplace pickup. Pretty straightforward, right? However, the one in this story turned into an awkward and frustrating experience involving a lack of communication, a dad on toddler duties, and an expensive city car bill.

This woman had already accepted multiple schedule changes, but when she got to the seller’s apartment, it seemed like she was being ghosted. Read the full story below to learn about this unexpected ordeal that sounded like every FB Marketplace buyer’s nightmare.

AITA for waking up someone’s kid during a FB marketplace meet-up? I (31F) had arranged to meet up with someone from FB Marketplace today after work (7:30 p.m.) to grab a jacket. We planned for 7:45 p.m. Great. Okay, never mind, buddy’s wife was going out, so it had to be 8:00 p.m. because he had to put his kid to bed. No problem. I killed a bit of time after work and hopped in a city car ($0.49 a minute, should’ve been around a 25-minute round trip). I drove the 15 minutes over (transit would probably have taken around 45+ minutes, and I wasn’t down for this side quest taking all night). In theory, this trip should only have been about $15 max.

This woman’s messages had been ignored when she got to the place.

I arrived at 7:55 p.m. and messaged him on FB that I was downstairs. 8:00 p.m. rolled around, and he hadn’t seen my message. I should mention that he had previously given me his wife’s number and his buzzer, but specifically told me not to buzz up. I sent another message at 8:01 and said I was here. By 8:06 p.m., I messaged again and still got nothing, so I texted his wife, explained the situation, and asked if she could contact her husband.

She finally buzzed the unit despite the instructions not to.

8:10 p.m. came around, and nothing from either end, so I buzzed up.

He immediately messaged me on FB and said, “You woke my kid up.” I said, “I’m not sure what to do here; no one is communicating with me.” He responded and said he now needed another 10–15 minutes, or I could come back another time. At this point, I had already sent him the money, and I’m going out of province tomorrow for a week. I’m also paying for this car now (a one-hour trip is $20.99). I responded and told him this. I waited another seven minutes before I finally got let in.

The whole exchange was too awkward.

The exchange was totally awkward, as expected. I apologized for waking up his kid, and he seemed pretty furious. And look, I can’t say I totally get it because I don’t have kids, but I do empathize. I don’t think I was being unreasonable by buzzing up. My time should also be valued. The trip ended up taking a total of one hour and 10 minutes, and $25 later… So, AITA for waking up this guy’s kid?

I understand the dad’s frustration; it takes so much patience, time, and effort to put a toddler to sleep. And when someone comes along that makes all that effort futile, then I’d be annoyed, too. Having said that, he should’ve honored his commitment to the buyer, or at least communicated with her better. I wouldn’t want to be standing outside someone’s building for minutes without an end in sight.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section of Reddit are saying about this.

Any parent knows this.

A fair point from this user.

Another person chimes in.

People are taking her side.

Another valid response.

Toddler sleep is essential, but time is money.