Friend Refuses To Split The Dinner Bill, So The Evening Takes An Unpleasant Turn

When a friend group heads to a trendy new restaurant, one person decides that splitting the bill evenly is unfair because she only ordered a $14 snack.

When she refuses to pay her share of the higher bill, things get awkward and drag on longer than anyone expected.

A buzzkill for sure.

Read on for the story.

AITA for only paying for my own food at a friend’s dinner and wasting everyone’s time? Last night, my friends and I decided to try a new restaurant that one of my friends, Alex, had been talking about. I wasn’t too excited about it because I’ve never heard of it so I didn’t know what to expect, but I went along to hang out with everyone. When we got there, I looked at the menu and didn’t see much that appealed to me. I ended up ordering a small appetizer and a milkshake, while everyone else ordered full meals.

This is a recipe for disaster.

When the food came, I didn’t really like what I had ordered, but I ate it anyway because I was really hungry. Also the food was very overpriced. The milkshake was about $8 while the fries were $6 so the total of what I ordered was $14. When the bill came, it was pretty high since everyone else had ordered a lot of food. One of my friends said we should split the bill evenly, but I didn’t think that was fair since I had only ordered a small appetizer and a drink. I said I would just pay for my own food, while everyone else’s meals were much more expensive.

Naturally.

Some of my friends were okay with it, but a couple of them including Alex got annoyed. They said it was easier to just split the bill evenly and that I was being difficult. I explained that I didn’t choose the restaurant, didn’t order much, and didn’t even like the food, so I didn’t think it was fair to pay more than what I owed. We ended up having to stay an extra 15 min because I had a card and no cash and they had to go to the register and have me pay only a certain amount. There was a lot of people there so it took time.

Embarrassing, much?

I was told we should have just split because now we wasted time but I still waited and paid my $14. Now I’m wondering if I was being unreasonable because it was faster to just split the bill. I know that a lot of friend groups split bills so I’m wondering if I was just selfish? I just didn’t want to have to play an extra $10 for no reason. AITA?

Now, everyone’s wondering if the drama was worth saving a few bucks.

No. It wasn’t. At least, not according to Reddit.

This person says they should’ve told her in advance about splitting the bill.

This person understands entirely.

And this person thinks everyone could’ve done better here.

Eh…

When you haggle over a $14 tab, you might end up paying the price in awkwardness instead.

