Friends Want To Split Dinner Bill Evenly, But This Person Refuses After Barely Ordering Anything

Group dinners are fun, but they can get awkward, especially when it comes to paying the bill.

What would you do if you barely ate anything, but your friends expected you to split the bill evenly?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this exact dilemma.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for refusing to split the bill evenly when I barely ate anything? Last weekend, I went out for dinner with a group of friends. There were six of us, and we went to a pretty nice restaurant. I wasn’t that hungry, so I just ordered a small appetizer and a drink, which totaled around $15. However, most of the others ordered multiple courses, drinks, and desserts, with their meals adding up to over $50 each. When the bill came, one friend suggested we just split it evenly. That would’ve meant I’d be paying around $50, which is way more than what I ordered.

Here’s where they disagreed.

I said I wasn’t comfortable with that and would rather just pay for what I had. A couple of friends were fine with it, but two others got annoyed and said I was being cheap and that it was easier to split it evenly. I stood my ground and only paid for my portion. Later, in our group chat, one of them brought it up again, saying I ruined the vibe of the night by being difficult over a few dollars and that splitting evenly is what friends do. I feel like it’s unfair for me to pay for everyone else’s expensive meals when I didn’t really eat much, but now I’m wondering if I was being stingy and making a big deal out of nothing. AITA?

Wow. That’s not a good situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this issue.

This person and their friends purposely avoid situations like this.

Here’s someone who doesn’t understand the trend of splitting the bill evenly.

Great point; it’s more than just a few dollars.

This person thinks they should’ve spelled it out for their friends.

It doesn’t sound fair at all.

They should’ve discussed how the bill would be paid before ordering so everyone knew what to expect.

