A Gift From Her Aunt Was Meant To Make Her Feel Awful About Her Herself, So She Refused To Accept The Embarassment

They say you should never look a gift horse in the mouth, but this story from Reddit might be the exception to that cardinal rule.

After all, is a gift really a gift at all if it makes you feel badly about yourself?

This person says no, but some people in her life don’t agree.

AITA for refusing my birthday gift because it was a weight watchers subscription?

I turned 18 (female) yesterday but it seems to caused a bit of drama in my family so I’m asking for honest, objective opinions on whether im wrong. I’m using a throwaway account because this situation is obviously very humiliating for me.

For reference, my weight has always been made fun of in my family. My aunt specifically has always been very unkind and fat shamed me, even when I was younger and struggling with my body image. She used to tell me that my clothes looked so small on me, and that even her clothes are probably small for me. She used to remind me to go on diets constantly.

I’m currently 320 lbs if it adds context, too. I hadn’t seen my aunt in a while and for the most part I was really glad to see her for my birthday. I was slightly dreading if she would say anything to me because I’m aware I have gained a lot of weight since I last saw her, but she just made a few comments so I thought it was the end of it.

I was opening a birthday card she gave me a few hours later and it had money in it, with a note that said “money for weight watchers, make some real change for once”.

This was humiliating and I asked her about it and she said that she could tell I was miserable and that I probably look really good underneath the fat. She said this in front of my parents, and it was very embarrassing. I told her I’m not accepting the gift and she’s making me look stupid, but she said that she was just worried for me and my health.

I don’t believe this, she’s made fun of my weight for years even before I was a teenager. But my parents think I was overreacting and I should’ve just accepted it. My aunt has a notoriously big mouth and my parents think she’s going to tell our whole family so they’re getting kind of worried about what I’ve done. AITA?

