‘Give him real food!’ – Her 15-Year-Old Brother Was Stranded At An Airport For 24 Hours And Only Given A $12 Snack Voucher

This sounds like it could be turned into a movie!

I’m thinking a Home Alone spinoff in an airport…

A woman named Bonnie posted a video on TikTok and told folks about the infuriating experience her 15-year-old brother had to go through while traveling to see her in New York City.

Bonnie was pretty upset as she told viewers what happened and explained that her brother was coming to New York to visit her from Charlotte, North Carolina when his plane was diverted to Philadelphia because of the weather.

The passengers were originally told they’d have to wait an hour, but were later told that the plane wouldn’t be able to take off until 11 a.m. the next day.

Bonnie said, “So boy has to stay in the airport by himself while everybody else gets a hotel room because he is a minor. I totally understand that. You’re not 18; you can’t get a room. What does he get? A $12 snack voucher.”

She added that her brother didn’t get the snack voucher until midnight and no stores or restaurants were open at the airport.

Bonnie said, “Take him to, I don’t know, a lounge, an American Airlines spot and give him real food. I don’t even know.”

Bonnie was told her brother wouldn’t be receiving any more snack vouchers and that he should’ve had cash on him when he left for his trip.

She said, “The kid has money in his pocket. I guarantee you, we give him enough money to buy snacks, food, whatever. But it’s your guys’ responsibility to help him, reimburse him and for the time that he’s been in this airport, and the **** that he has to deal with, and not sleeping and not eating because your flights couldn’t get their **** together.”

Check out what she had to say.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This viewer weighed in.

Another person offered advice.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

She was fired up about what happened to her brother!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!