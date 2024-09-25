He Had More Deliveries Than He Could Do During His Shift And His Manager Wouldn’t Respond To His Calls, So He Threw Off The Next Day’s Schedule

The people who make plans for workers often don’t know how much time to allocate or how to optimize the time in a day.

As a consequence, the worker in this story had to get creative to do a job.

See how this affected his employer and what they did about it.

Doing exactly what I was told I’m a courier and my route didn’t allow me to complete all collections and deliveries. I asked my boss several times to prioritize them. He didn’t, so I found a solution.

It wasn’t easy.

At the appropriate time, I stopped delivering and drove to the collection. I collect 2 small parcels. That was all. I then drove back to where I had stopped and carried on delivering. This cost me about an hour. I finished my last delivery at 7:15 pm. I had a a 45-minute drive back to my yard. As I was leaving the round I got a frantic call from the collection manager. S he was wondering where I was. I told her what had happened and told her that I’d asked for help 4 times and was told I had to do everything. So I did and it wasn’t my fault that it happened the way it did.

But it was worth is.

The wait caused the whole trunking system to be late the next day. My routing was discussed when I got back as it was questionable at best. For a little while, they either helped when I asked or didn’t get me to do as much. Also as I had exceeded legal driving time they had to make sure I went home early for a few days.

