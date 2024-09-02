He Quit His Amazon Warehouse Job So He Wouldn’t Be Terminated, But He Find A Loophole To Get Rehired And Earn A $3,000 Bonus

If something is unfair, some people will always try to find a workaround.

Loopholes can be especially beneficial, but you need to be clever to find them.

See how the worker in this story did just that, but with even more perks from his employer.

Sure I’ll take the new employee training again I had a second job at an Amazon sort center. I quit because I needed to do a COVID quarantine and HR wouldn’t give me an answer about putting me on the leave plan. I did this because if you go into negative leave time, Amazon cans you and you can’t apply again until at least 90 days.

Amazon is easy money for me and I use it as an additional workout throwing multiple thousands of packages in a 3-5 hour shift. You see why I wanted to keep the job for easy money. I applied again the next day and was technically starting back last night. I was offered a shift last Friday night and Sunday afternoon with an extra 3 dollars an hour, so I took it. I worked 8 hours and then went back in last night at 8:30 pm for my ” first” shift back.

The Learning department told me I had to take the 9 hours of new hire education, so I split it between last night and tonight. So all the staff know me and I am literally getting paid to do nothing. I love using their loopholes against them. I also need to mention, I am also getting their $3000 dollar signing bonus.

