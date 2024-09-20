He Said He’d Lend Her Money, But It Turned Out That She Has Been Paying For Everything. So When She Put A Stop To It, He Got Angry.

A marriage is supposed to be an equal partnership where each spouse chips in to evenly distribute burdens and challenges.

But what if it doesn’t happen like that? What if it’s a power struggle?

See how why this wife is going to take a big step to get more control in her life.

AITA for refusing to borrow money from my husband anymore? My wallet disappeared at the beach and my husband said he would lend me cash until I could get access to my own and pay him back. He tallied up what I owed him, but included some of his purchases and added the ATM fees on top of that.

The ATM fees would be fine if he withdrew a large sum, but he did it in lots of little withdrawals. So it’s adding unnecessary fees to my debt, plus I’m paying more than my share. I understand that it is expensive, but i was very surprised he was counting that closely.

I said that of course I will pay him, but I think if I ever needed to borrow money again I wouldn’t ask him. He got angry at me and stormed off, leaving me in the street by myself. AITA?

