Guy Wanted To Help A Struggling Young Mom With Her Groceries, But His Probing Questions About Her Family Situation Hit A Nerve

So, a guy sees a young mom-to-be struggling with groceries and kids, and decides to lend a hand.

Friendly gesture, right?

But when he asks about her large family, things quickly spiral into an awkward confrontation and a heated exchange of words.

Read on for the story.

AITA for being ‘judgemental’ and rude to a young mother? This morning I was at my mate’s house and we were sitting outside when one of his neighbors drove into their driveway across the street. The driver, an older woman, got out of the car and walked into the house leaving her stressed daughter (what I gathered from her referring to the other woman as ‘mom’) with what I thought was her three younger siblings running around and a car full of groceries. I asked if she needed help and she said yes so I went over.

What a gentleman.

The older two were obviously twins so I commented on that and said it must be a full house. She said if it wasn’t already, it definitely will be after this one, pointing at her belly (guess she’s pregnant). Joked about how three sometimes isn’t enough so I asked if they were all hers. She nodded and I asked why so many at such a young age. I guess she felt attacked by my question and said I should get off my high horse because she could ‘see’ I was judging her.

Well this is going to go south fast, isn’t it?

It got pretty awkward fast and she just stared at me so I put the bags back down and said “my bad it was just a question” then walked off. While I was walking she said, “Next time mind your own business,” which I just scoffed at and shook my head since it was just an honest question but still kept walking away. She then called me a jerk under her breath but loud enough for me to hear so I turned around and said next time she should just use a condom then continued walking away.

Oh my.

My mate says that I could’ve ignored her last comment but I wasn’t a jerk. My girlfriend disagrees though. AITA?

After the dust settles, it’s clear that a simple question turned into a full-blown argument, and a comment about using protection added fuel to the fire.

Now, he’s wondering if was just misunderstood or if he went too far.

Reddit says it’s definitely the latter.

Sometimes, the high horse you ride ends up leading you straight into jerk territory.

Just say no to unsolicited observations.

