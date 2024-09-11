He Wanted To Pay For A Cashier’s Check With His Credit Card, But When The Lady At The Bank Said He Couldn’t Do That… He Got Creative

People who work at banks can only do what they are allowed to do.

Rules are rules after all.

But in today’s story, one client at a bank finds a way to get what he needs even though the lady at the bank initially explains why that’s not possible.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

“You can’t put a cashier’s check on a credit card? Watch me.” Back in the late 1990s, I was doing my banking at Solomon Smith Barney, which had a unique credit card. It wasn’t a normal credit card or a debit card; it was a true credit card that wouldn’t let you spend more than what you had in your checking account. This meant the money was earmarked but not deducted until the due date.

He went to another bank to get a cashier’s check.

One day, I needed a cashier’s check for $1,500 and went to a branch of my personal bank (rhymes with Bells Bargo) across town (not Solomon Smith Barney). I had to go to the customer service desk and requested a cashier’s check, planning to pay with my Solomon Smith Barney credit card. The lady at the desk, who was not particularly kind, snapped at me, saying, “You can’t put a cashier’s check on a credit card.” I understood her reasoning, but her attitude was unnecessary.

The lady made the mistake of asking if she could help with anything else.

Desperate to get the cashier’s check, I argued a bit, but she was adamant and almost seemed to enjoy my predicament. Then, she asked if there was anything else she could help with. Cue malicious compliance.

He got a cash advance.

I slid my credit card back to her and asked for a cash advance of $1,500. Back then, they used the old manual credit card imprint machines, so she had to go through the tedious process of imprinting my card, getting the paperwork approved, and doling out the cash. Once I had the $1,500 in $100 bills in my hand, she asked if there was anything else she could do. I said, “Yes, I need a cashier’s check for $1,500.”

He feels like he “outsmarted” the lady at the bank.

She started to repeat her earlier refusal but stopped mid-sentence when she realized I now had the cash. Dumbfounded, she had no choice but to process my cashier’s check. I walked out with the check in hand, feeling very satisfied with outsmarting her and getting what I needed despite her initial refusal. It’s a story I’ve cherished for decades.

He didn’t really outsmart the lady at the bank, but he did outsmart the bank’s rules.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader thinks the bank clerk deserved the malicious compliance.

Another reader shared another bank tip.

This reader would’ve made the bank clerk’s job even harder.

Another person enjoyed the description of the credit card.

Thinking outside the box can really pay off!

And it’s especially satisfying when dealing with an attitude like this.

