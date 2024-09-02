He Was Doing The Work Of Multiple Roles And The Owner Didn’t Care About Safety Concerns, So He And Other Staff Resigned In Protest

People don’t take kindly to being considered disposable. They don’t care for unsafe and unhappy working conditions either.

It is not in a business’s best interests to alienate staff.

Check out how the person spread the word to his coworkers about disrespect the he witness and what happened as a result.

Owner says employees are replaceable, great replace a good chunk of your staff I became the jack of all trades for my employer. I built and maintained a new website, served as the entire IT department, got a new phone system installed along with replacing another major critical piece of equipment.

I also did minor building updates, inventory management, managed distributor relationships and more.

It was a symptom of a deeper problem.

That wasn’t the only way my employer was cutting corners. I told the owner about safety and quality concerns the staff had brought to me. He said they don’t care about staff concerns as they are all replaceable anyways.

Then the owner’s actions came with consequences.

So I shared the entire conversation with most of the staff and typed up my 2 weeks notice and turned it in the next morning. Three or four staff left after me for similar reasons and I noticed the website was not being updated.

