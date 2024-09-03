Her Dad Didn’t Believe Her When She Said She Was Ill, So She Paid Him Back With A Whole Bunch Of Sickness Consequences

A lot of women will tell you that people don’t believe them when they say they are sick.

Gaslighting happens to kids, too, but it wasn’t all bad for this one, thanks to her quick thinking.

Keep reading to find out how she made her dad regret not believing her.

Don’t believe I’m sick? I’ll show you sick. Growing up, my parents never believed that either me or my 2 sisters were ever sick. If there wasn’t a fever, you were good to go school/practice/church etc.

This time it was especially hard to deal with.

I suddenly felt queasy after dinner when I was around 8 years old, so I told my dad and asked my dad if I could skip my chores and go to bed. “Stop lying,” he snapped back. “Clean the living room.” Growing increasingly queasier, I finished cleaning, all the while holding back what felt like projectile vomit. The I went straight to bed, angry I wasn’t believed.

But she found a way to get him to believe her.

So when I woke up later and rushed to the washroom, I “accidentally” vomited on the tile right next to the toilet. I promptly woke my father up, told him I threw up in the bathroom but “I couldn’t make it. I’m so sorry. I told you I was sick.” I listened to my father curse to himself and heard my mother scold him and say “Well, she did say she didn’t feel good.”

