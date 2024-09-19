Her Dad Wanted Her To Leave Her Sick Mother And Move In To His Chaotic House, But She Said Absolutely Not

Some people can be so unreasonable it is almost stupid.

AITA for telling my dad I’m not going to live with him? I’m 16 and I live with my mom and see my dad sometimes. My parents aren’t divorced or married, they just don’t live together and never have. My mom is going through cancer treatment.

She didn’t want to tell anyone, but my dad found out, and now he wants me to come live with him. I don’t want to. My dad’s house stresses me out. Too many people live there. It’s him, his sister, his father, his other kids (24M and 22F), and a revolving door of cousins.

It’s so loud. Someone is always screaming. It’s technically bigger than my mom’s place, but there’s nowhere near enough space. I have to share a room with 22F and any visiting cousins. I couldn’t keep anything there even if I wanted to unless I want it destroyed or thrown away in an attempt to “clean up” because there’s too much stuff everywhere.

My mom’s house is the opposite. Unless her friends are over, it’s just me and her. It’s clean, quiet, relaxed. Of course there’s talking and we play music at all hours, but it’s a normal volume. There’s almost never yelling.

I have a cat (another thing not possible at my dad’s), my own room, even my own bathroom. We have an entire area dedicated to books and records, something that could never happen at my dad’s. I’ve tried to tell him politely that I want to stay with my mom. Her treatment isn’t that major.

She says it was caught early and everything should be back to normal before the end of the year. He didn’t take it well, and is telling me I don’t get a choice here, he’s my father, and my mother “isn’t a fit parent” right now. I don’t agree. My mom is fine!

There’s not even a custody order in place or anything, and it seems too late to get one as I’m already 16. We had a huge argument. He’s calling me disrespectful and says I need to obey my parents. His other kids are joining in to say I’m being a spoiled brat and that I’m part of the family and living with my mom isn’t “real life”.

