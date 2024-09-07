Her Friend Gave Her Interviewer A Lecture While Seeking An Internship, But Was Mad When She Was Told It Likely Cost Her This Opportunity

There really is a time and a place for everything and some situations need to be navigated with more care than others.

But not everyone gets that and just want to hope for the best.

See why this person seeking an internship didn’t appreciate her friend’s honesty.

AITA for telling my friend not to expect a callback? I gave my friend a recommendation for her internship coming up. It was the place where I used to work. She complained to two people, including the interviewer, about them offering her disposal cups for coffee.

But her optimism didn’t waver.

She also told me about it like it was the most terrible thing on earth and said the interview was less than 10 minutes. My friend couldn’t figure out what she had done wrong, so I told her that maybe she shouldn’t complain about free coffee to the interviewer. My friend feels like she should have spoken her mind because it was something she was passionate about and maybe the interviewer will see it as a good thing that she wants to change the company’s culture.

And she didn’t want a reality check.

I told her probably not. I also said if she keeps doing this, don’t expect to get an internship because the market is **** right now. But my friend took this as harsh criticism. Then she blocked me after our conversation.

Let’s take a look at the comments.

I’m not sure where she got the idea from that this was okay.

Virtue signaling to be specific.

The comedy writes itself!

Insufferable is a good word for it.

No, that would still be rude. Advocacy is great, but this isn’t it.

It’s going to be a long internship hunt.

