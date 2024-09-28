Her In-Laws Didn’t Lift A Finger To Help Out When She Got Married, So She Refused To Help Out At A Birthday Party

Why do some folks out there think that they can get away with whatever they want and that it will never come back to haunt them?

If you are selfish at my wedding I’ll be selfish at your birthday party. “My mother in law did absolutely nothing to help with our wedding. They did nothing because I wanted to plan it and execute it my way and not do exactly what they wanted. Things were extremely difficult the entire time leading up to and during our wedding because of my mother in law. I asked both sets of our family and any friends if they could help clean up after our wedding. Only because we were in a hall and needed to be out by a certain time and my husband and I needed to leave to catch our honeymoon flight. Otherwise we would clean ourselves.

Everyone was super supportive and got it done. My in laws sat there and did absolutely nothing. My best friend recorded them sitting while everyone cleaned up around them. That was almost 5 years ago. Today my husband’s side of the family gathered to celebrate my MIL’s 60th birthday and I sat quietly while all the guests leave and things wind down. She came and asked me “Oh Sweetie can you get up and help the family clean? Everyone is doing their part.”

I politely looked at her and my husband and said “I can’t because I don’t want to.” They all looked at me in shock. Only my husband knows why I refused to help, but it doesn’t matter to me because I got my revenge.”

