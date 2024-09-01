Her In-Laws Want Her Family To Live In The Midwest So They Can See Their Grandchild More, But They Don’t Want To Leave The West Coast And Upend Their Life

This is a tough one…

AITA for not living near my in-laws now that we have a kid? “My husband, kid and I live on the west coast but he grew up in the Midwest and his parents still live there. We bought a house in our west coast city last year and have lived there since 2013 (so this should have been no surprise).

Yesterday my MIL told me she didn’t understand why we live there, life is so much harder for us than her pleasant suburban life with kids years ago and also said kids now don’t feel a responsibility to their parents (and their happiness). This all came up because my in laws are very close with our kid and she also adores them. They just had her for a week and MIL was sad we were going home and just wishes for weekly access to her. To be clear, I do really like my in laws and if they lived somewhere remotely close to our interests, I would consider it.

We live on the west coast for work and lifestyle. We are very happy with our jobs, access to the mountains and the sports and sense of freedom it provides. We hike weekly if not more, I think where we live is stunningly beautiful (and yes, a bit grungy). My husband and I have previously agreed he’s happiest where we live and doesn’t want to move back just to be near them (because we both don’t want to live where they live). But I can’t help but wonder, AITA for not fulfilling some familial responsibility to them? Are we just being “spoiled Millennials”?”

