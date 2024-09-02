Her Neighbor Kept Hanging Laundry Over Her Fence, So She Decided To Create A Beautiful Towel Exhibit
Everyone has their own special way of doing laundry, but most of our routines involve keeping it in our own space.
When this woman’s neighbor used her fence as a drying rack, it really started to get under her skin.
Check out the details to find out how she transformed her annoyance into a piece of “art.”
I turned their washed towels into flags
Every time this particular neighbour of mine [has] laundry day, she always hangs her washed towels and blankets on our gate and fence.
And it was annoying AF because whenever I take out my car, those **** towels are blocking my way.
That’s so odd. Maybe she doesn’t realize what she’s doing?
I tried to ask her not to do that, but instead she just smiles and says a shallow “I’m sorry, I will not do it again,” but she’ll do it again.
I’m a patient person and waiting for the right moment to teach her a lesson.
I smell a petty revenge coming…
Then, this moment comes when it’s her laundry day, and as usual, she hangs her towels on our fence, and she goes out for groceries.
I [had] already prepared a passive-aggressive plan…
I bought some poles, and I tied her towels to it them, making it look like a flag and [planted them] on their rooftop, since we lived in a row houses, and I can access their roof.
It looks like a meeting of United Nations with those towels of different colors…
At least it looks…festive? Maybe she’ll find it funny…
Soon, she returns and [sees] my masterpiece, and she immediately confronts me, shouting hysterically why did I do that.
Nah, we all knew she’d respond like this, didn’t we?
I just smiled and shrugged my shoulder and says “At least I didn’t put it in trash.”
She leaves quickly and climbs on the rooftop to put down those towels with an angry looks.
To this day, no more towels [have been hung] on my fence again.
This is the most artistic petty revenge yet.
Silly and harmless, this petty revenge took a lot of work.
This poster deserves credit for its creativity.
