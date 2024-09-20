Her Neighbor Won’t Stop Making Noise In The Middle Of The Night, So She Responded By Giving Him A Rude Awakening

There are a lot of things about this story from Reddit that totally annoy the hell out of me.

Neighbor likes to make lots of noise at 3 am. Paid him back at 8 am. “Most of my neighbors are awesome, and this neighbor ( we’ll call him SA for stupid ******* ) and his family are mostly okay, except for one big problem. They moved in to a very quiet, rural neighborhood but they don’t know how to be quiet. EVER.

I don’t mind during the day, when their four kids are all screaming their heads off, and I just go into the house when the couple start screaming at each other out in their front yard – frequent occurrence – but SA will run his chainsaw or rev his diesel truck, or whatever loud, obnoxious thing he feels like doing, at all hours of the night. He doesn’t care even about his own small kids getting a decent night’s sleep, as he does this on school nights, too. But right now it’s summer, and the whole family sleeps all day and is up all night.

Now, they have 20 acres, but built their home right next to the road, right across from my place. We can’t see any other neighbors, and they had twenty acres to choose from, but they decided after a few years of living here ( and knowing that my kids and I are musicians ) to build their new home close to where mine is. Last night I was practicing for a show up til midnight, but my guitar was not amped and I had no mike, just acoustic. I do have a lusty voice and I was playing some louder tunes with the windows open, so there my have been a chance, if their windows were open, that they could faintly hear me over the racket the crickets make all night. A very SLIM chance, but I want to note that might have been a factor.

Well, I quit at midnight and went to writing. I start hearing the sound of a circular saw and very, very loud banging of a hammer on metal at 3am. It is echoing, as these folks live in a sort of bowl the way their land is situated, and his 3 am noises can be heard for a mile. I look out the window, and there’s a fire going across the street and SA is making all kinds of racket. The fan in my window starts blowing this acrid-smelling smoke in the house, so SA is also burning trash, plastic, whatever, and fouling the air with this awful stench. Maybe he thought he was getting petty revenge on me for singing too loudly? Well, I am usually up writing all night so it’s no skin off my back if he wants to be a stupid jerk. But on the backside of his property is a street of homes whose occupants can all hear his 3 am construction clamor, too. I know some of those folks, and a few work in factories and have to be up in a few hours to go to work. They have also complained privately to me about what a jerk the guy is. It just ****** me off that he doesn’t think a thing about waking up a dozen or so households whenever he feels like it. This is just one of many, many things this guy has done in the neighborhood that show no one ever taught SA how to think of anyone but himself. The funny thing is, I have a platonic male friend who crashes here sometimes, and my friend is pretty buff and could kick SA’s *** if he were the violent sort. Friend had been here all week, but last night was the first night he wasn’t crashing here. It’s odd. Whenever my friend is here, SA doesn’t pull this ****. Well, I ended up just staying up this morning rather than going to sleep at 6 am as I have been doing lately while doing writing projects and working on a novel. I knew they would be fast asleep early this morning. So I have some 8-ft corrugated metal fencing I am installing ( mainly to have some privacy in my firepit area, as these people are extremely anti-social and never really go anywhere. Whenever I have company over they stare over here like they’ve never seen actual human beings and it creeps my guests out. )

So at 8am, I start banging my hammer on the metal, installing some hinges and making lots and lots of noise. I’d get quiet just long enough for them to go back to sleep and then start up again. It was a righteous sound. A din and a clanging that could have woken up the ****. But I know all the other neighbors who might hear me are up for the day, so I’m not hurting any of them. A little while later the kids come streaming out of the house and are fighting with each other. Guess all that racket woke up the kids and mom sent them outside so SA could get his sleep and start his rude behavior anew all refreshed. Tomorrow, I’m gonna run the weedwacker at 6 am right next to the road. I’m so sick of this dude’s behavior; his family puts up with it, but the rest of us shouldn’t have to.”

That guy kind of sounds like a psycho…just being honest…

