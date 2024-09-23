Her Sister Didn’t Invite Her To Her Wedding, But When She Made The Same Decision Her Parents Got Angry Because “Family Is Family”

Complicated sibling relationships can come to a head around big family events, like, say, a wedding.

This story from Reddit illustrates when a difficult relationship becomes even tougher around a pair of weddings.

And of course, the parents are involved.

Read on for the details!

AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because she didn’t invite me to hers?

So, some background: My sister and I have always had a complicated relationship. We’re not super close, but we’ve always managed to stay cordial, mainly because of family gatherings and events.

It hasn’t been easy but they have managed to keep things civil around family events.

A few years ago, she got married, and I wasn’t invited. She claimed it was a small ceremony with only her husband’s family and a few close friends. I was hurt, but I didn’t make a big deal out of it and let it go.

Of course her feelings were hurt, and she would have a chance to make her own decision around her wedding shortly after.

Fast forward to now—I’m getting married. My fiancé and I are planning a slightly larger wedding with close family and friends. When it came time to send out invitations, I decided not to invite my sister. I felt like if she didn’t want me at her wedding, I shouldn’t feel obligated to invite her to mine.

Turnabout is fair play, after all.

My parents are furious and say I’m being petty and that I should be the bigger person. They insist that I invite her because “family is family.” But to me, it’s more about reciprocation and not wanting someone at my wedding who didn’t think I was important enough to be at theirs. My fiancé supports my decision but thinks it might cause unnecessary drama.

She has every right to protect her peace on her big day.

Now, my sister found out she wasn’t invited and called me, upset. She said she didn’t invite me to her wedding because she was under a lot of stress at the time and regrets it now. She accused me of holding a grudge and ruining our relationship even further.

Too little, too late?

I feel like I’m justified in my decision, but now I’m second-guessing myself. AITA for not inviting her?

Let’s have the commenters of Reddit weigh in on this one.

Use her words against her, says the top comment.

Another says something similar, but in the all-caps variety.

Were her parents at her sister’s wedding? Something isn’t right here, says this comment.

A double standard is at play.

Did the parents come with the same energy when her sister didn’t invite her to the wedding?

There is a double standard at play in this sibling rivalry.

The parents probably need to stay out of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.