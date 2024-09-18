Her Sister-In-Law Wants To Celebrate Rainbow Baby With Everyone, But Her Big Reveal Causes Big Drama Instead

A couple is finally expecting their rainbow baby after years of heartbreak, and just wanted a quiet, intimate gender reveal.

AITAH for being “ungrateful” to my SIL after she threw us our gender reveal? I (30F) & husband (32M) have been trying for a baby for 8 years now. After 3 failed IVFs, 2 miscarriages and MANY doctor’s appointments later, we are finally pregnant with our rainbow baby. We are so grateful yet cautiously optimistic. I have always been super close to my in laws and have never had any issues with them, in fact they have been like a second family to me. Especially my SIL (35F). She has been there for us through this infertility journey more than anyone else we know. And, as you can imagine, has been wanting to celebrate this time with us.

She begged us to do the gender reveal and we told her several times that we want to keep it intimate and just immediate family. We weren’t ready to announce our news to anyone just yet because I suffer from anxiety and ptsd from our previous losses. Our gender reveal day came and despite our clear requests for it to be JUST FAMILY, she invited some of her friends, and friends of the family and her husband’s family.

I was visibly upset and tried to hold it together until after the gender reveal to cry it out because I didn’t want to cause a scene. I felt like I couldn’t even enjoy my own gender reveal. I told my husband the way I felt and he agreed that we should confront her about it. When we did, she took it very personally and felt we were being “ungrateful and unfair.” She said she had put a lot of thought into our gender reveal and just wanted us to feel celebrated after all these years. She thought “the more people the merrier.”

I told her we are grateful it’s just that we had only one request that she completely disregarded and that she has to understand how this could have upset us. But she insisted that we were being “too much” and even “rude” for “coming at her” instead of “thanking her”. So AITAH for being “unappreciative” and upset or is she for not respecting my boundaries?

