Her Sisters Are Overstimulating Her Autism On Vacation, But Her Parents Don’t Want Her To Wear Headphones Around Them. So She’s Spending Most Of The Trip Alone In Her Room And Now Everybody Is Mad.

AITA for skipping activities when my parents say I can’t wear my headphones? “My parents took me (20f) and my sisters (21f, 19f, 17f) on a family vacation to Mexico. My sisters and I are all sharing a room.

I am autism and ADHD and my sisters all have ADHD. They are all very loud, like their normal volume is yelling, and they multitask so they’ll have 3 conversations and 2 TikToks going full volume with no headphones. What I’m trying to say is being with them is constant overstimulation. I have 3 more days on this trip and there’s absolutely nowhere for me to go to cool down. If I leave the room they follow me. If I go to the room they either follow me there and try to drag me out or constantly call me and tell me to get out of the room.

Since I can’t escape them, I’ve resorted to wearing my noise canceling headphones pretty much 24/7. I take them off to sleep or swim and that’s it. The headphones thing ****** my parents off so much. They think the constant overstimulation and being around my sisters is good for me and will teach me social skills. I never got support for the autism and ADHD because even though I was diagnosed at 8, I was not told until I was 19 and they thought I’d figure out social skills and school and everything else I struggle with.

They’ve started saying I can’t join them if I have my headphones on so I just don’t join them. I get room service for at least one meal a day (all inclusive hotel), I don’t go to the pool all the time, don’t go to the night activities, leave dinner early. I basically stay in the room for half the day. Now they’re saying I’m ruining the vacation by being stubborn about the headphones. I think my headphones aren’t hurting anybody but they’re still insisting that I can’t be with them if I’m wearing headphones and saying my insistence on wearing headphones is ruining the trip. AITA for wearing headphones?”

