Her Sister’s Husband Made A Mess In Her Vacation Home, So She Kicked Him Out. Now Her Mother Thinks She Overreacted.

AITA for kicking my sister’s boyfriend out of my vacation home? My husband “Ky” and I own a vacation home on Lake Michigan. We both own it technically, but it was his before we got married (this becomes relevant later). My sister “Lia” has been using our vacation home since Ky and I started dating. We don’t mind, She is always clean and courteous, and leaves it better than she found it.

However, she started dating her bf “Al” about a year ago, and I can’t say the same for him. Al is a total slob. He leaves dirty dishes, empty bottles, etc everywhere and expects Lia to clean up. He has split custody of two young kids from his ex, who he just lets run free, expecting Lia to do the work even though they’re HIS kids.

On top of that, he’s told Lia to get him a beer while she’s busy and he’s watching TV a few times in front of Ky and me, so I can’t imagine how he treats her when we’re not around. Their house is always a mess because Lia works 60 hours a week and doesn’t have the time to take care of two small kids and Al, clean, and work long hours.

Yet somehow, I think Lia really loves Al. She looks at him like he is the only man in the world. When she talks about him, her eyes light up and her voice is sweet and melodic. That’s why when Lia asked if she and Al could use the vacation home this week, I said yes. I figured what’s the worst that could happen. Plus, Ky and I already planned on going three days after them, so we’d overlap. When Ky and I got there, the vacation house was a pig sty. It smelled like rotting food. There was a mountain of dirty dishes in the sink, the floor was sticky and there were drawings on the walls with crayons.

We got to the living room, where lo and behold Lia was scrambling to pick up toys and Al was drinking a beer in a rocking chair. I immediately snatched the beer from his hand and asked him why he wasn’t cleaning the mess he made. He asked why I assumed it was him and not Lia? I said it’s because I’m not an idiot. He just chuckled and said Lia was doing the cleaning and there didn’t need to be two people cleaning.

His nonchalance really ticked me off, so I told him he and his sticky kids had an hour to pack up their things and leave before I called the cops. Al looked at Ky and Ky was like, “What are you looking at ME for? Go pack!” At this point, Lia was really upset with me. She said they were looking forward to unwinding and I walked in and ruined it in 5 minutes, not even considering other resolutions to conflict.

Plus I had no claim to the house since I didn’t buy it myself. I told her there is no conflict–Al is deadweight and that’s that. And as for the house, Ky “owns” it and he was with me. She said if Al was leaving, she was leaving too. That night, I got a call from my mom asking why I kicked Lia out. I told her I kicked AL out and Lia followed.

My mom told me I need to be more accepting of new members of the family and that not everyone has the same living style as me. Now she’s mad, and Lia won’t talk to me. Was I TA in this situation?

