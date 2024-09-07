Here’s What Happened When Five People Visiting Yellowstone Drove Into A Hot, Acidic Lake

It seems like hearing about a Yellowstone tourist having a dangerous mishap is as much a part of summer as swimming pools and fireworks.

Usually we hear about people getting a little too close to the wildlife, but in this case, the terrain almost swallowed some folks whole.

These 5 visitors accidentally drove into the Semi-Centennial Geyser.

It’s a hot, acidic pond located near Roaring Mountain, which sits between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction.

The geyser hasn’t been active since 1922, when it erupted and shot water more than 300 feet into the air.

Still, the water remains very hot – around 105 degrees Fahrenheit – and has a pH of just above 3, which is more like vinegar than regular lake water.

The car was fully submerged in around 9 feet of the hot, acidic water, but all 5 people were able to get out on their own.

They sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were released after being treated at a local hospital.

The road was closed for a couple of hours while officials recovered the car, but reopened after a couple of hours.

The incident is being investigated and no further details about the people involved have been released.

There are more than 10,000 hydrothermal features in the park, so official’s advice to “stay informed about current road conditions” and to “stay safe” should always be taken to heart.

Just another day in the life of a Yellowstone ranger.

