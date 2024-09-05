His Manager Wrote Him Up For Things That Weren’t His Fault, So He Quit Without Warning And Watched The Business Struggle

Being a sales manager is a tricky job, especially in retail, where sales are often determined by the economy.

Like people have any control over that.

Unfortunately, many people get blamed for things that aren’t their fault.

I am a bad employee? Ok I work in sales at an office supplies chain. There was an issue with one of the software pieces that a customer bought and the IT department was having a hard time in setting it up. It ended up taking all day and the customers eventually got tired of waiting and just returned everything.

That upset my sales manager when I told him. Within a week I got my first official write up. He blamed me for that incident and for not talking to all the customers, so I replied: “The only reason as to why I would do that is because I would be talking to another customer that came in first. I’m not about to ditch one customer just to start chatting up another.”

He unjustly blamed for other things, so shortly after this I quit. 10 minutes before my shift. I checked out the store some time later and my former coworker said that sales were terrible. So bad they had to sell video games and consoles to bring more money in.

