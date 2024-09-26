His Neighbor Parked In Front Of His House For Months, But Stopped After She Reported Them. So After They Did It Again And Get Caught They Threaten Them With A Restraining Order.

If you’re going to have bad blood with a neighbor, there’s a significant chance that will have something to do with cars.

AITA, neighbor is mad they were reported to the city for parking violation In October I knocked on a neighbors’ door and asked if they could please move one of their cars as it would be nice to park in front of my own house for a change.

They agreed and moved another car into the driveway and pulled their 3rd car in front of their own house. I parked in front of mine and thought we were good. Nope. Earlier this week, I guess the report I made in July/August finally got to the top of the parking authority’s list.

They left a warning on the neighbor’s car that had returned to the street in front of my house where she had previously parked for most of the year. She responded with a note: “I moved my car, I am injured and have health issues that require parking close. But I respect your complaining and have moved. PLEASE ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Please leave my family alone before I need to get a restraining order.” AITA?

