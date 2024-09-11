His Sister Is Inheriting The Family Home, But His Mom Wants Him To Take Time Off Work To Help Her

Inheritance can certainly cause tension in a family.

In today’s story, one sibling is going to inherit the family home, and that’s not going over well with the author.

AITA for telling my mom to have my sister do it? My mom has cancer. My older sister Lynn has 3 kids never left home. My mom called the rest of the the siblings saying she is changing the will because she is leaving the home and it’s contents to Lynn because Lynn does so much for her.

My older brother and his family don’t do anything for mom because of Lynn and basically went no contact years ago. I haven’t even met their youngest kids but I hope they are living their best life. I’m single but have my own studio just trying to save up money, and splitting the home with me would have really helped. But I have little contact with mom and sis because it was always something with them for Lynn or her kids. I’m not the baby daddy of those kids and I told my sister that a few years ago.

My mom randomly calls and asks if I could come stay a week (that means I would have to take off work and my OT hours) to help her with a surgery she’s having. Lynn can’t because she’s busy with the children and she could put a bed in the garage for me. I told mom I doubt I could get the time off to do that in such a short amount of time. Mom told me she already got the FMLA paperwork from the doctor so they have to give it off.

I asked mom about her will and the house. She told me that’s because Lynn has helped her so much. I told her, good Lynn can help you with this because I’m not. My mom started crying that surgery will help her with her quality of life and I can pick some stuff out around the home to take back with me.

I asked mom if I could pick out a bedroom to sleep in (there’s 4), and she said she can’t move Lynn and her kids around “it’s their home.” At that I kind of flipped out on my mom and said tell Lynn to help you because I’m not taking off work. My mom said she’s dying and just trying to make her life more comfortable with this surgery and I should do this for her. I told her she should have treated us all with the same gloves she has treated Lynn with and that is her legacy. I refuse to talk to my mom anymore about it.

