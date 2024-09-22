His Stepmom Talks Badly About His Mom And Even Called Her “Useless,” So He Plotted A Revenge That Got Her Fired From Her Job

People only tolerate other people’s bad behavior for so long.

If they continue to be mean, expect that someone’s gonna do something to teach them a lesson.

This man hates his dad’s new partner. When she called his mom “useless” because she’s a stay-at-home mom, he lost it and plotted a petty revenge that made her a SAHM, too.

Read the full story below.

Talking bad about my Stay-at-home mom? Enjoy having to stay at home For context, my parents were divorced. She was a stay-at-home mom, and when that happened, my mom left home and went living with my grandfather. She loved to take care of him, and he loved the company and the cooking, so it was a win-win situation for them.

Clara, my dad’s new wife, had a lot of things I hated. One of those things was that she loved to talk crap behind other people’s back. I overheard her talking about a lot of unknown people, about me, my sisters, etc…

Another thing I hated was her absolute disrespect for my personal space. When her kid was bored, she used to let him enter my house and use my PlayStation and games when dad or I weren’t there. Clara always denied that fact. But I knew she was doing it.

So one day, I left my PC’s webcam recording when I left for a couple hours, and caught her. But not only that. She was talking crap over the phone about her boss, my dad’s friend (Dad got her a job in his restaurant). Saying, “He was a total idiot, and that she could manage better that crap of a restaurant,” among other things.

I decided to wait for the perfect moment to confront her and show my dad the video. So when dad came home, I was ready for the moment. I walked to his house, and that’s when I heard Clara say to my dad, “Real women have a job, not like that useless walrus of your ex-wife.”

I got really angry and entered, shouting at her. It was a very loud fight, and (as always) she opted for playing her victim role. So I told her, “Your mouth might have taken you very far with my dad’s ****, but I will not have you talk about my mom with that mouth.” “So you will apologize NOW, or there will be consequences!”

Clearly, she didn’t apologized, and laughed in my face. So next weekend, I went straight to the restaurant with a freshly burned CD with Clara’s video talking about her boss. I asked if (let’s call him Lou) was there, and he was.

He showed Lou the video.

Dad and Lou grew in the same street, so their friendship was very old, and he knew me very well. He didn’t liked Clara very much either, because Lou knew my mom, too. So I showed the video to Lou, and he was livid. He said that he was sorry about my dad, and thanked me for the eye-openener video.

Next monday, Clara was fired. When I encountered her, I told her, “So… how does it feel not being a real woman now?” I laughed and left as I hear Clara yelling at me, as always.

