His Teacher Refused To Let Him Go Until He Admitted Something, But He Hadn’t Done It So He Waited Her Out And Made Her Stay Late

Having a teacher in school that you don’t like is really hard, but sometimes it can be satisfying.

At least it was for this kid when he got detention.

Check out how he punished her via his punishment of him.

Blame me for something I didn’t do? Have fun never going home! I had a teacher who would pick a kid if there were two different stories about an event and then force the other kid to stay in her office until they agreed that they were wrong (even if they weren’t).

Here’s where he starts playing his game.

So one day, I had nothing planned and I decided to not agree because I hadn’t done it. She kept asking me, “Are you ready to admit you did it yet?” Every time I would smile sweetly and say “I’d only admit I did it if I did.”

And he loved every minute of it.

I didn’t get bored because seeing how angry she was getting made me pleased. I kept her sitting there for 3+ hours until she eventually said that she had to go home and that “this isn’t the last you’ll hear of this!” But it was indeed the last I heard of that.

Check out what people are saying.

It’s disturbing, actually.

I watch a lot of crime, but I didn’t interpret it that way.

You watch too many movies. Wouldn’t happen.

So Matilda isn’t such a stretch?

Evidently, she did not care.

I’m glad I didn’t have a teacher like this.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.